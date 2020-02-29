Visakhapatnam

Three-day wildlife photography exhibition gets under way

It has a display over 130 photographs

The three-day wildlife photography exhibition was inaugurated by Indira Gandhi Zoological Park Curator Yesoda Bai at Visakha Museum, Beach Road, here on Saturday. The exhibition was organised by Arun Kumar Thyadi in view of World Wildlife Day on March 3. It has a display over 130 photographs related to wildlife and nature. They were captured by 23 photographers from Andhra Pradesh, Telagana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana, apart from USA and Czech Republic. Being weekend, a good number of families, youth and tourists from other States visited the exhibition.

