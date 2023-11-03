Three-day Vizag Junior Theatre Fest to be organised from November 25

November 03, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Vizag Junior Theatre Fest (VJTF), a three-day children’s theatre festival, is being organised by LitLantern For Culture and Literature Welfare Society, a registered non-profit society, in Visakhapatnam from November 25 to 27 at VMRDA Children’s Arena.

This is the second edition of the fest, which will see professional theatre troupes from different cities come down to perform during the festival. Pune-based Swatantra Theatre will be performing stories from the popular Malgudi Days written by RK Narayan. The play Tara’s Trio will be performed by a collaborative production by Collective Madness and Conservatory for Arts and Artists from Mumbai. In addition to these plays in English, Bhoomika Theatre group from Hyderabad will perform Baribattala Raju in Telugu. The festival will also feature mime performance by Kunal Motling, transcending the language barrier and just watching the act will be a learning process in the art of communication. VJTF will have seven play performances and opening acts before each play over three days.

“Though VJTF has been planned for children between the ages of four and 14 years, it will provide ample entertainment and learnings for adults. The Telugu play has been included as an effort to include students from GVMC schools and Telugu medium schools to watch and learn from the theatre experience,” Ms Sandhya Gode, one of the founders of the society, said here addressing a press meet on Friday.

The fest is a ticketed event and each play costs ₹150. Tickets can be purchased at Tanish qshowroom, VIP Road. Detailed information on the event and the plays are available on www.litlantern.in and its social media handles on Facebook page and Instagram. Interested students, parents, schools can contact 9866628484, 9985122022 or 9849117400 or send an email to vjlfest@gmail.com.

The event is being supported by VMRDA, Devi Sea Foods Ltd., Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd., Sandhya Marines Ltd., CMR Shopping Mall, Sarda Metals and Alloys, Tanishq and Vivana Hotel.