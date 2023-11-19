ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day urology conference concludes in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day 35th annual State conference of SOGUS (Society of Genitourinary Surgeons of AP & TS), organised by the North Andhra Urology Society, concluded here on Sunday.

A pre-conference live operative workshop was conducted by Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) on November 17, during which various advanced surgeries like laparoscopic (keyhole) surgeries of urinary tract and endocopic surgeries for kidney stones and prostate were demonstrated by expert faculty from various regions of Andhra and Telangana.

Over 350 delegates attended the conference, which was held at GIMSR (GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) Auditorium on November 18 and 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ravindra Varma, conference organising secretary, and Dr. Murali Mohan, conference organising president, spoke.

Dr. M. Prasada Rao, conference co-organising secretary, Dr. Amit Saple, treasurer, Dr. Ch. N. Naidu and Dr. P. Sridhar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US