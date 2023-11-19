HamberMenu
Three-day urology conference concludes in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day 35th annual State conference of SOGUS (Society of Genitourinary Surgeons of AP & TS), organised by the North Andhra Urology Society, concluded here on Sunday.

A pre-conference live operative workshop was conducted by Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) on November 17, during which various advanced surgeries like laparoscopic (keyhole) surgeries of urinary tract and endocopic surgeries for kidney stones and prostate were demonstrated by expert faculty from various regions of Andhra and Telangana.

Over 350 delegates attended the conference, which was held at GIMSR (GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) Auditorium on November 18 and 19.

Dr. Ravindra Varma, conference organising secretary, and Dr. Murali Mohan, conference organising president, spoke.

Dr. M. Prasada Rao, conference co-organising secretary, Dr. Amit Saple, treasurer, Dr. Ch. N. Naidu and Dr. P. Sridhar were present.

