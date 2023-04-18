HamberMenu
Three-day training programme on emergency management begins in Visakhapatnam

April 18, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day training programme on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) emergency management for Seaport Emergency Handlers was started at HRDC Centre of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) here on Tuesday.

The VPA, in association with the National Disaster Management Authority, is organising a three-day basic programme.

The main motive of this training programme is to sensitise VPA officers, CISF, PPP/BOT Operators and Police Department about CBRN Emergencies. The contents of this training programme are designed by a team of senior scientists, experts from NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), INMAS (Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences under DRDO), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and IPA, the officials said.

Addressing the gathering, VPA Chairman T.K. Ramachandran said that the training is the key to the right level of preparedness against any disaster. He said that CBRN disasters need a specialised training with mock exercises at regular intervals.

Deputy Chairman Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Secretary T. Venu Gopal and others were present.

