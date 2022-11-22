Three-day training programme for APEPDCL employees begins in Visakhapatnam

November 22, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

K. Santhosha Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL), inaugurated a three-day training programme on “AMI System Design & Programme Management” for employees at its corporate office here on Tuesday.

The programme is being organised by the National Power Training Institute, Power Systems Training Institute, under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The CMD asked the employees to use the training programme to improve their skills. EPDCL Director A.V.V. Suryapratap, CGM J. Srinivasa Rao, Director of National Power Training Institute (Power System Training Institute) M. Ravichandra Babu and its Deputy Director A Srinivasulu participated.

