Three-day seminar begins at Visakhapatnam Central Prison

March 13, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A three-day national seminar on ‘Stakeholders Coordination & Leadership development’ began at the Visakhapatnam Central Prison here on Monday. Bureau of Police Research and Development has sponsored the programme. Inspector General of Prisons I. Nageswara Rao inaugurated the programme. Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Coastal Andhra Range, Rajamahendravaram, M.R Ravi Kiran, accompanied him. Officials working in various prisons from Meghalaya, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and a few other States attending the conference. Superintendent of Police, Central Prison, Visakhapatnam, S Rahul, acted as course director. ADVERTISEMENT

