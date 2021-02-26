Three-day SBI property show gets under way

A three-day property show, being organised by the State Bank of India(SBI), was inaugurated by MP M.V.V/ Satyanarayana at the Andhra University College of Engineering Grounds here on Friday.
As many as 40 builders have set up their stalls at the expo.
Mr. Satyanarayana said that the SBI sanction loans after a thorough legal scrutiny so that consumers feel safe and secure and people should utilise this opportunity to make their home dream come true.
SBI Deputy General Manager Rangarajan called upon the people of the city to make use of the property show. He also cautioned the public against disclosing their bank account information and one time password (OTP) to anyone in view of the increasing cyber crimes.
He advised customers to use the Yono app to avoid these cyber crimes. He said that having the app on the mobile was like having a bank branch with you. AGMs, Regional Managers, union and association leaders and SBI staff participated in the inaugural function.
The property show will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
