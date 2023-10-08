ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day railway inter-departmental cultural competitions conclude in Visakhapatnam

October 08, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day inter-departmental cultural competition (music), organised by Waltair Division, concluded at Sri Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam here on Sunday evening.

Various competitions were held in the meet like light music, vocal, classical and instrumental were conducted for the railway employees and their wards of the three Divisions of East Coast Railway, including the headquarters staff.

More than 150 enthusiastic employees and their wards took part in this competitions,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Trophies, cash awards and certificates were presented by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad in the presence of president of ECoRWWO-Waltair Manju Shree Prasad.

ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and Senior Divisional Personnel Officer-II P.J. Sharma, other officers and staff were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US