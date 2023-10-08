Three-day railway inter-departmental cultural competitions conclude in Visakhapatnam

October 08, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The three-day inter-departmental cultural competition (music), organised by Waltair Division, concluded at Sri Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam here on Sunday evening.

Various competitions were held in the meet like light music, vocal, classical and instrumental were conducted for the railway employees and their wards of the three Divisions of East Coast Railway, including the headquarters staff.

More than 150 enthusiastic employees and their wards took part in this competitions,

Trophies, cash awards and certificates were presented by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad in the presence of president of ECoRWWO-Waltair Manju Shree Prasad.

ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and Senior Divisional Personnel Officer-II P.J. Sharma, other officers and staff were present.

