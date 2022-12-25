ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day property expo concludes in Visakhapatnam

December 25, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy promises all support from the Andhra Pradesh Government to the real estate sector

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

The three-day property expo organised by CREDAI Visakhapatnam Chapter concluded here on Sunday.

YSR Congress Party Visakhapatnam Regional Coordinator and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who participated as the chief guest, said that the State government was keen on developing Visakhapatnam as ‘executive capital’ and would provide all support to the real estate sector.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that all the issues represented by CREDAI and the builders have been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Some of the key issues included Transferable Development Rights (TDR), Vacant Land Tax and New Master Plan. He also promised to look into the delay in getting permissions from the AP Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

He lauded the CREDAI for organising property expos in the city and felt that such expos would help all stakeholders and enable home buyers to choose their dream home at an affordable price and with hassle-free bank loans.

Award presented to students

Earlier, the BR Raju Award was presented to three meritorious students of the Department of Architecture, Andhra University College of Engineering, here. The winners were Thelu Kanaka Rupa Sri, Saragada Sahithi and Annamraju SSV Sai Gayatri.

CREDAI chairman Bayana Srinivasa Rao, president K.S.R.K. Raju, secretary E. Ashok Kumar and the expo convener V. Sreenu participated.

