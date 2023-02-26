Three-day photography exhibition begins at Hawa Mahal in Visakhapatnam

February 26, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A three-day photography exhibition on tribal communities of India by Ahmedabad-based photographer Bipin Christian was inaugurated at Hawa Mahal on Friday. About 40 works from 20 tribal communities are on display here. The exhibition is a part of his collection of images he captured during his travels across India over the past two decades.

From Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, the works bring out many enigmatic and traditional lifestyles of the Indian tribal communities.

With a way of life that’s steeped in their ancient culture, many of the tribal communities are trapped between leading solitary existence and an affinity towards the mainstream. Speaking about the two decades of his travel experiences through tribal heartlands of India, Bipin said: “Many of the images today showcase a culture that is a thing of the past today. The tribal communities of Gujarat, for instance, have slowly shown the influence of the mainstream society in their attires, giving way to traces of urban culture. It is interesting to observe these changes and document them.”

Bipin has done two international solo shows and six shows in India apart from participating in group exhibitions. He has won many national awards.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mayank Kumari Deo of Hawa Mahal and B K Agarwal of Visakha Camera Club.

The exhibition will be on till February 28 from 12 noon to 6 pm.