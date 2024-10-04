Three-day Inflammatory Bowel Disease conference begins in Visakhapatnam

A three-day National Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Conference and the second roundtable meeting of the BRICS IBD Consortium, being organised by the Vizag Gut Club Association in collaboration with Colitis and Crohn’s Foundation India (CCF India), got underway at Novotel hotel here on Friday.

On the inaugural day, a talk on ‘Pathogenesis of IBD’ was given by Dr. Claudio Fiochchi, gastroenterologist from the USA. He spoke on various factors that lead to irritable bowel syndrome. Dietician Mytreyi Raman, also from the USA, spoke on the lifestyle modifications and the importance of diet in IBD.

Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, who participated as the chief guest, spoke on team building in IBD in India so that the disease could be handled well and solace was given to patients.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.