Three-day Inflammatory Bowel Disease conference begins in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 04, 2024 10:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day National Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Conference and the second roundtable meeting of the BRICS IBD Consortium, being organised by the Vizag Gut Club Association in collaboration with Colitis and Crohn’s Foundation India (CCF India), got underway at Novotel hotel here on Friday.

On the inaugural day, a talk on ‘Pathogenesis of IBD’ was given by Dr. Claudio Fiochchi, gastroenterologist from the USA. He spoke on various factors that lead to irritable bowel syndrome. Dietician Mytreyi Raman, also from the USA, spoke on the lifestyle modifications and the importance of diet in IBD.

Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, who participated as the chief guest, spoke on team building in IBD in India so that the disease could be handled well and solace was given to patients.

Published - October 04, 2024 10:03 pm IST

