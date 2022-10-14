Three-day expo on interiors and building materials begins in Visakhapatnam

Around 40 stalls exhibiting wide varieties of doors, windows, marbles, furnishings, curtains, automations, furniture, electrical equipment, glass products, sanitary fittings and other materials for home decors are on display

Around 40 stalls exhibiting wide varieties of doors, windows, marbles, furnishings, curtains, automations, furniture, electrical equipment, glass products, sanitary fittings and other materials for home decors were showcased at the three-day Architecture Interiors (AI) Expo & Design Confluence, which started at Hotel Novotel here on Friday. The expo is being organised by the members of The Indian Institute of Architects, Visakhapatnam Centre, in collaboration with the Institute of Interior Designers.

Chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects Aditya Kambhatla said that the event is aimed at bringing the architects and allied professionals on one platform to discuss and deliberate on various issues concerning the profession and getting acquainted with the recent developments in technology, he said

“This is a new version of the expo. This time, though its a same building materials exhibition, we have come up with customised stalling. Almost every exhibitor has come up with their own innovative designs and the stall sizes were increased to facilitate more public visibility. People awareness towards architecture and interiors is also a prime criterion behind doing such events,” he said.

‘Design Confluence’

About 54 exhibitors and 250 architects from across the country will be taking part in a ‘Design Confluence’ being organised as part of the event on October 15. As per the organisers, the confluence will witness panel discussions, design deliberations and presentations by renowned architects and interior designers across. The theme of the confluence is RRR – Reside, Roam, Refresh.

Meanwhile, the organisers have also conducted a competition for architecture students across the State as well.

Earlier, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana inaugurated the event. Hon. Treasurer P. Phani Raju and other members were present.