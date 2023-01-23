Three-day expo of paintings on ‘Netaji’ gets under way in Visakhapatnam

January 23, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An art exhibition on ‘Glimpses into the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’ of the paintings done by students of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, was inaugurated by V. Ramesh, a former Professor in the Department of Fine Arts, Andhra University, and eminent artist G. Ravinder Reddy, at Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan premises at Kapuluppada, on Monday.

The exhibition will be open till January 25. In all, 175 art works, done by 75 students are on display at the expo. The young artists have tried to give a wider dimension to their work through various mediums including charcoal, acrylic paint on peepal leaves, watercolour, pyrography, collage and etching.

Chitturi Vasu Prakash, Director of the school, appreciated the students for their hard work and motivated them to continue their artwork.