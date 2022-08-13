Three-day Eco-Mela inaugurated on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

Around 30 stalls display eco-friendly products at the mela

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 13, 2022 20:22 IST

People visiting stalls at the eco-mela organised by the GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Around 30 stalls with wide varieties of day-to-day eco-friendly products, alternative to plastic, were showcased during the three-day Eco-Mela organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Beach Road here on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister, Budi Mutyala Naidu inaugurated the bazaar along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha. The mela was conducted as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and the ongoing plastic ban in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mutyala Naidu said that such bazaars would create awareness among people over the alternatives to be used for plastic in day-to-day lives. Appreciating the GVMC for its fight against plastic, he also called on the NGOs, civic societies and resident welfare associations to stop using plastic items.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari spoke about the awareness campaigns and the steps being taken as part of ongoing plastic ban in the city.

Mr. Lakshmisha said that entrepreneurs and industrialists should come forward to produce alternative items for plastic.

Cloth bags, spoons, plates, kitchen utensils, straws, apart from organic food products, were displayed at the mela.

