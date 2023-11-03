Three-day architecture expo gets under way in Visakhapatnam

November 03, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A three-day exhibition of products relating to architecture and interior design related materials, being organised by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Visakhapatnam centre, was inaugurated by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana at a hotel here on Friday.

There are over 40 stalls displaying a range of products like imported marble both for floor and front elevation, decorative marble items to adorn the walls, modular furniture, home furnishings, home automation solutions, lighting, chandeliers, air conditioning, and bathroom fittings and accessories.

“We have been organising the expo for the last 18 years. The response has been growing over the years. Our main objective is to create awareness among the public on latest trends in architecture and interiors, and to tell them these services are available in Visakhapatnam, at a comparatively lesser cost, say Rajesh Nagula, chairman, IIA Visakhapatnam centre, and Sastry SLN, its past chairman Sastry SLN, who along with Phani Raju PV, had started ‘trio-s’, an architectural consultancy in the city.

“There will be a Samvad (meeting) on Saturday in which architects from various corners of the country will participate to discuss the latest trends in architecture. In all, there are 42 stalls, through which the participating manufacturing companies showcase their latest products,” Mr. Rajesh added.

Architecture students of GITAM Deemed to be University displayed their drawings and miniature models of various constructions, which they had studied as part of their project work.

