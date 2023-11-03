HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-day architecture expo gets under way in Visakhapatnam

November 03, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chandeliers on display at the architecture and interior expo in Visakhapatnam from Friday.

Chandeliers on display at the architecture and interior expo in Visakhapatnam from Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A three-day exhibition of products relating to architecture and interior design related materials, being organised by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Visakhapatnam centre, was inaugurated by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana at a hotel here on Friday.

A visitor seeking details at a stall at the architecture and interior expo in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

A visitor seeking details at a stall at the architecture and interior expo in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

There are over 40 stalls displaying a range of products like imported marble both for floor and front elevation, decorative marble items to adorn the walls, modular furniture, home furnishings, home automation solutions, lighting, chandeliers, air conditioning, and bathroom fittings and accessories.

“We have been organising the expo for the last 18 years. The response has been growing over the years. Our main objective is to create awareness among the public on latest trends in architecture and interiors, and to tell them these services are available in Visakhapatnam, at a comparatively lesser cost, say Rajesh Nagula, chairman, IIA Visakhapatnam centre, and Sastry SLN, its past chairman Sastry SLN, who along with Phani Raju PV, had started ‘trio-s’, an architectural consultancy in the city.

“There will be a Samvad (meeting) on Saturday in which architects from various corners of the country will participate to discuss the latest trends in architecture. In all, there are 42 stalls, through which the participating manufacturing companies showcase their latest products,” Mr. Rajesh added.

Architecture students of GITAM Deemed to be University displayed their drawings and miniature models of various constructions, which they had studied as part of their project work.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.