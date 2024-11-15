 />
Three-day Architecture and Interior Expo begins on a grand note in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 15, 2024 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
MP M. Sribharat viewing the architectural building models made by students during the Architecture and Interiors Expo 2024 organised by The Indian Institute of Architects Visakhaptnam Centre, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

MP M. Sribharat viewing the architectural building models made by students during the Architecture and Interiors Expo 2024 organised by The Indian Institute of Architects Visakhaptnam Centre, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A three-day exhibition on interiors, exteriors and building materials, ‘Architecture and Interior’ Expo 2024, organised by the Indian Institute of Architects - Visakhapatnam Centre began on a grand note at Hotel Novotel here on Friday.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat inaugurated the expo, attending as a chief guest. He was accompanied by Chairman, IIA, Visakhapatnam Centre, Rajesh Nagula.

Over 60 stalls and 40 exhibitors in expo showcase a wide variety of products like lighting, kitchens, imported marble/windows, air-conditioning, home furnishings, tiles, flooring, wood, automation, elevation cladding materials, decorative items to adorn the walls, luxury and affordable modular furniture, home automation solutions, bathroom fittings and several other accessories.

Mr. Rajesh Nagula said that they have been organising the event every year bringing architects, designers, and allied professionals of Andhra Pradesh on one platform to deliberate on trends, challenges and technological advancements in the field. The expo intends to raise awareness about the architecture, design profession and highlight the latest trends and quality standards in building materials, he said.

“This year’s highlight is ‘Digital Blueprint’, a workshop on Artificial Intelligence in Architecture, which promises to provide valuable insights into the integration of AI technologies in the architectural profession,” he added.

Like every year, the IIA Visakhapatnam Centre has also allotted stalls to display works of students from different architecture colleges in the city.

Mr. Bharat visited various stalls and enquired about the products being displayed. He expressed happiness on the conduct of such events in the city of destiny.

