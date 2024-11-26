Three-Day A.P. Chambers Business Expo 2024 to be organised in Vijayawada from November 29

The A.P. Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) will organise an A.P. Chambers Business Expo 2024 at SS Convention Hall in Vijayawada from November 29 to December 1.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Tuesday, A.P. Chambers representatives Pydah Krishna Prasad and Ch. Srinath said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would inaugurate the expo, and Minister for HRD, IT and Communications N. Lokesh would be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony on December 1. Ministers and Principal Secretaries would participate in various sessions to be organised during the three days.

The highlight of the expo, which has received good response, is its unique multi-sectoral representation. The three-day expo is expected to get around 20,000 footfalls. The theme of the expo is: ‘Connect, Build and Grow’. The objective of the expo is to showcase the opportunities and strengths of Andhra Pradesh, while highlighting the region’s innovative local products.

The event, in which various State and Central government departments, including A.P. Food Processing Society, AP Girijan Cooperative Corporation, APTDC, SIDBI and NABARD, are expected to attend, aims to serve as a platform for networking and collaboration.

The inaugural session at 11.30 a.m. on November 29, would be followed by a session on automobiles and auto components. There will be sessions on ‘Food processing’, ‘Banking and Finance’, ‘Manufacturing’, ‘Tours and Hospitality’, ‘Infra, Ports and Logistics’, ‘Women Empowerment’, ‘Real Estate and Construction’ and ‘Renewable Energy’ on subsequent days.

