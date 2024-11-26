 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Three-Day A.P. Chambers Business Expo 2024 to be organised in Vijayawada from November 29

Chief Minister will inaugurate the expo and the IT Minister will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony on December 1, say representatives

Published - November 26, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Chambers representative Ch. Srinath (middle) speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Pydah Krishna Prasad is at right.

A.P. Chambers representative Ch. Srinath (middle) speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Pydah Krishna Prasad is at right. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The A.P. Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) will organise an A.P. Chambers Business Expo 2024 at SS Convention Hall in Vijayawada from November 29 to December 1.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Tuesday, A.P. Chambers representatives Pydah Krishna Prasad and Ch. Srinath said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would inaugurate the expo, and Minister for HRD, IT and Communications N. Lokesh would be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony on December 1. Ministers and Principal Secretaries would participate in various sessions to be organised during the three days.

The highlight of the expo, which has received good response, is its unique multi-sectoral representation. The three-day expo is expected to get around 20,000 footfalls. The theme of the expo is: ‘Connect, Build and Grow’. The objective of the expo is to showcase the opportunities and strengths of Andhra Pradesh, while highlighting the region’s innovative local products.

The event, in which various State and Central government departments, including A.P. Food Processing Society, AP Girijan Cooperative Corporation, APTDC, SIDBI and NABARD, are expected to attend, aims to serve as a platform for networking and collaboration.

The inaugural session at 11.30 a.m. on November 29, would be followed by a session on automobiles and auto components. There will be sessions on ‘Food processing’, ‘Banking and Finance’, ‘Manufacturing’, ‘Tours and Hospitality’, ‘Infra, Ports and Logistics’, ‘Women Empowerment’, ‘Real Estate and Construction’ and ‘Renewable Energy’ on subsequent days.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.