Three-day annual Modakondamma festival begins on a grand note at Paderu in Andhra Pradesh

May 14, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - PADERU

A large number of devotees from various parts of State reach Paderu; around 1,500 police personnel deployed for security

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of devotees from various parts of the State reached Paderu to take part in Sri Modakondamma Jatara’ which began here on Sunday.

Alluri Sitharamaraju District Collector Sumit Kumar and Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi were the first to have darshan of the main deity by offering special prayers. Amidst tribal dances by the folk artistes and chants praising the main deity, the three-day festival began on a grand note. A large procession with ‘Utsava Murthi’ (processional deity) was taken up by the organisers. Devotees in large numbers reached the temple from the early hours and offered various delicacies to the deity and prayed for universal good.

Mr. Sumit Kumar said that all arrangements, right from transportation, sanitation, food, water supply, decoration, queue lines and providing accommodation for the artistes, were in place. He said that around 1,500 police personnel were deployed for providing security. Traffic and crowd management is being taken care of, he added.

ITDA Project Director V. Abhishek conducted a review meeting to ensure that the festival is organised in a peaceful manner. He formed committees to ensure division of various works.

A massive carnival was organised by the district administration on the occasion. Tribal artistes from various parts of the region performed in the carnival. Later in the night, cultural programmes were organised on a grand scale.

The ITDA officials have arranged around 20 stalls related to various government departments at the fair, which was organised as part of the annual festival.

