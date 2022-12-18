Three-day 88th Anniversary General Meeting of INSA concludes in Visakhapatnam

December 18, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The three-day 88th Anniversary General Meeting of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) concluded here on Friday.

On the last day of the meeting, two parallel sessions were held in which three lectures were delivered by Prof. M.L. Munjal of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Prof. Shankar Pal, former Director of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, and Prof. Mewa Singh of University of Mysore.

The ceremony for induction of the Fellows was held on the concluding day of the meeting with Prof. Gaity Hassan, vice-president, inviting the Fellows and Prof. Chandrima Shaha, president, INSA, presenting them the scrolls.

The Fellows were also administered the oath by the president. The Fellowship will be effective from January 1, 2023. It was followed by awards to teachers and young scientists. The winners included those of the earlier years who couldn’t be given their medals due to COVID-19 restrictions. The notable awardees from the city are: Dr. V. Bhujanga Rao, former Director, NSTL, as a Fellow and Prof. Salivahan, Director of IIPE as Teacher Awardee, according to a statement issued by Chief Scientist and Scientist in charge of NIO, Vizag, GPS Murty.

The award ceremony was followed by Annual General Meeting. The new president of INSA from the New Year will be Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, former Secretary of the Dept. of Science & Technology, Government of India, and Institute Chair Professor at IIT Kanpur.