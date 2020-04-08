Visakhapatnam

Three COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Vizag

‘They were tested negative twice consecutively’

Three COVID-19 positive patients who were undergoing treatment at GITAM (GIMSR) Hospital in the city were discharged after they tested negative twice, on Wednesday.

GITAM Hospital has been identified as one of the district-level hospitals, along with NRI Medical College, for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients in the city.

One floor of the hospital has been dedicated to the treatment of the positive patients. Of the 19 positive patients under treatment at the hospital, three were discharged.

“The patients had been under treatment for the past 10 days. Prior to coming here, they were treated at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) for a few days. They have been tested negative for two consecutive times. However, they will be under home isolation for 14 days,” said C.V. Rao, Pro Vice- Chancellor of GIMSR said.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a statement saying that two of the patients who were discharged belonged to a family from Revidi village in Padmanabham mandal and one is a resident of Allipuram.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 11:06:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/three-covid-19-patients-discharged-from-hospital-in-vizag/article31293008.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY