Three COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Vizag

Three COVID-19 positive patients who were undergoing treatment at GITAM (GIMSR) Hospital in the city were discharged after they tested negative twice, on Wednesday.

GITAM Hospital has been identified as one of the district-level hospitals, along with NRI Medical College, for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients in the city.

One floor of the hospital has been dedicated to the treatment of the positive patients. Of the 19 positive patients under treatment at the hospital, three were discharged.

“The patients had been under treatment for the past 10 days. Prior to coming here, they were treated at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) for a few days. They have been tested negative for two consecutive times. However, they will be under home isolation for 14 days,” said C.V. Rao, Pro Vice- Chancellor of GIMSR said.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a statement saying that two of the patients who were discharged belonged to a family from Revidi village in Padmanabham mandal and one is a resident of Allipuram.