Visakhapatnam

Three COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam district

Tally goes up to 89; officials put active cases at 26

Four new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Visakhapatnam district in the last 48 hours, including three on Sunday.

With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 89, while the active cases remains at 26.

As many as 63 persons have been discharged from hospital after undergoing treatment and one person from Chengalraopeta area died.

According to officials of the Health Department, a close contact of the doctor who contracted the infection a few days ago tested positive on Saturday (May 23).

Quarantine

On Sunday, three persons, who were earlier put under quarantine facilities at Boyapalem, Paradesipalem and Dabagardens area, were tested positive.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 12:03:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/three-covid-19-cases-reported-in-visakhapatnam-district/article31666504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY