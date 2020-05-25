Three COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam district

Four new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Visakhapatnam district in the last 48 hours, including three on Sunday.
With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 89, while the active cases remains at 26.
As many as 63 persons have been discharged from hospital after undergoing treatment and one person from Chengalraopeta area died.
According to officials of the Health Department, a close contact of the doctor who contracted the infection a few days ago tested positive on Saturday (May 23).
Quarantine
On Sunday, three persons, who were earlier put under quarantine facilities at Boyapalem, Paradesipalem and Dabagardens area, were tested positive.
