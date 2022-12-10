Three contract workers injured in explosion in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three contract workers were injured in an explosion at a chemical by-product plant in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at around 11 a.m. in a chemical tank in the by-product plant of the CO and CCP. As per a release from the VSP, the tank was temporarily out of service and the workers were undertaking some repair works when the blast occurred.

The injured workers were shifted to a corporate hospital for treatment, and the condition of one of them was said to be critical, the police said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / industrial accident

