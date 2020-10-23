Three boys drown in pond

A jolly trip of a group of friends turned tragic, when three of them reportedly drowned in a pond at Akkireddipalem under Anakapalle (rural) police station limits.

The deceased were identified as N. Balaji (12), N. Sarath Chandra (12) and P. Girish (10), all residents of Tarakaram Colony at Akkireddipalem.

According to reports, Balaji, Sarath Chandra and three brothers — Girish, Bhaskar and Hemanth — went to play near the pond near their colony on Friday afternoon. The children ventured into the water reportedly for swimming and three of them had gone missing while Bhaskar and Hemanth came out safely. The children immediately rushed to their locality and called others for help. However, by the time the locals reached the pond, they found the three dead. The bodies shifted for post-mortem and a case was registered.