Three booked on charge of cheating woman

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 June 2020 23:02 IST

They reportedly took ₹5 lakh from her by promising a role in a movie

The Kancharapalem police registered a case against three persons for reportedly cheating a woman to the tune of ₹5 lakh by promising to give her a role in a movie, here on Friday.

According to the police, the woman complained that three persons — Prasad, Shareef and Satyanarayana — had duped her. She said that she had given the money in two instalments. She alleged that the three persons had threatened her when she sought the money back. The police said that they were yet to ascertain facts in the case. A case was registered and investigation is on.

