Visakhapatnam

Three arrested, unauthorised sound boxes seized

The II Town police arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly selling high decibel unauthorised sound boxes here on Wednesday. The police seized about 25 sound boxes from them.

The arrested were identified as Iravat Manish (34), Mohammed Gouse Mohiddin (38) and U Kumari (45), all from the city

According to police, Manish and Gouse run an autombile shop in II Town area. Based on credible information, police teams conducted the raid. Police said that the accused sell the sound boxes to bike racers, auto-rickshaw drivers and cars. Use of such sound boxes in vehicles inconvenience people and also cause sound pollution, police said.

Cases were booked.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 9:27:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/three-arrested-unauthorised-sound-boxes-seized/article33677655.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY