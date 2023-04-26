Three arrested, over ₹30 lakh stolen property recovered in different cases in Visakhapatnam

April 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested three persons, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in various offences here on Wednesday. The police teams have recovered close to ₹30 lakh worth gold, cash and silver ornaments.

In one case, N. Swathi Kumar (30), a resident of Railway New Colony, was arrested for allegedly committing theft of over 16 tola of gold in a house at Thatichetlapalem.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna said that Swathi Kumar had a suspect sheet against him. He works as a AC mechanic-cum-plumber. Some days ago, he had gone to repair an AC in a house at Thatichetlapalem. While working on it, the inmates have casually asked him to make it fast, since they are going on a vacation. Keeping it in mind, the accused had planned to rob the house. Two days later, he had climbed the third floor of the house and gained entry. The accused had allegedly committed theft of nearly 16 tolas of gold from the house. A day later, the inmates of the house realised that a theft was committed and lodged a complaint with the local police.

“The images of person entering the house were even not visible properly in the CCTV cameras also. Acting on a tip-off, we picked up Swathi Kumar and found that he was behind the house break-in,” said Mr. Naganna.

The DCP also added that in the further investigation, the police had found that the accused had committed two more offences – one at IV Town and another under II Town limits, where he had managed to commit theft of 3.75 grams gold and 500 grams silver respectively.

The stolen property was recovered, he said.

In another case, the police arrested 28-year-old V. Surya Narayana, a resident of Gurudwara area, for allegedly committing theft of a bag containing ₹9.05 lakh from a real estate office at Seethampeta area under IV Town police station limits. The DCP said that Surya Narayana works in the same office as clerk.

In another case, a 26-year-old P. Durga was arrested for allegedly committing thefts in two houses while the inmates were busy in some work at PM Palem area.

Mr. Naganna said that the woman works as a labourer, while her husband works as a watchman in an apartment. Durga started committing offences since last year, after their family was unable to meet their needs. She committed theft of nearly seven tola gold ornaments. The stolen property was partially recovered, he added.