Three arrested on theft charge

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 May 2021 23:50 IST

Police say gold ornaments recovered from the accused

The Anakapalle police arrested three persons on charge of stealing over 930 grams gold ornaments and ₹1.5 lakh cash from a shop and house at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district. The arrested were identified as B. Eliya Raju of Anakapalle, P. Durga Rao of Vizianagaram and D. Thimothi of Anakapalle.

The police said that one Patnala Sankar Rao’s son Raghavendra lodged a complaint that some unidentified person entered their shop and residence on April 25 night and decamped with gold ornaments.

Based on the complaint, the police formed a special team to solve the burglary and they interrogated some old offenders and also interrogated some workers of the shop.

The investigation has revealed that Durga Rao has been working in the shop for the past few decades and he has observed where Mr. Sankar Rao used to keep the money and gold.

Later, Durga Rao, Eliya Raju and Thimothi gained entry into the shop and residence of Sankar Rao from the back door and decamped with gold ornaments and cash.

The police said that the trio had spent the stolen cash. The police have recovered the stolen gold ornaments from them. The investigation also revealed that Eliya Raju was involved in a few more offences in Anakapalle.