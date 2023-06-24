Three arrested on charge of manufacturing fake voter cards in Visakhapatnam

June 24, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in manufacturing fake voter cards, Aadhaar cards and rubber stamps at Maharanipeta area in the city.

The arrested were identified as G. Laxmi (47) of MR Peta, V. Sri Rama Murthy (49) of Akkayyapalem and B Veera Kumar (23). Another person named G. Koteswara Rao from Vijayawada is yet to be arrested.

According to CTF officials, the three persons have been allegedly involved in helping persons in remand to obtain bail by producing fake surety documents.

The CTF have recovered 90 fake Aadhaar cards, 12 fake voter cards, 10 fake health cards and 32 rubber stamps. The fake stamps include that of Mandal Parishad Development Officers, Panchayat Secretaries, Chief Medical Officers and Tahsildar, the officials said.

The accused were handed over to M.R Peta Police.

