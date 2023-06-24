HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested on charge of manufacturing fake voter cards in Visakhapatnam

‘The accused have been helping persons in remand to obtain bail by producing fake surety documents’

June 24, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in manufacturing fake voter cards, Aadhaar cards and rubber stamps at Maharanipeta area in the city.

The arrested were identified as G. Laxmi (47) of MR Peta, V. Sri Rama Murthy (49) of Akkayyapalem and B Veera Kumar (23). Another person named G. Koteswara Rao from Vijayawada is yet to be arrested.

According to CTF officials, the three persons have been allegedly involved in helping persons in remand to obtain bail by producing fake surety documents.

The CTF have recovered 90 fake Aadhaar cards, 12 fake voter cards, 10 fake health cards and 32 rubber stamps. The fake stamps include that of Mandal Parishad Development Officers, Panchayat Secretaries, Chief Medical Officers and Tahsildar, the officials said.

The accused were handed over to M.R Peta Police.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.