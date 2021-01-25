Three arrested on charge of land grabbing

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 January 2021 18:56 IST

Accused tried to usurp land of a soldier, say police

The city police on Monday arrested three persons for grabbing a piece of land belonging to a private person and trying to sell it to someone else.

The arrested have been identified as Kodigudla Venkata Ramana, Pachi Ramesh and Pothina Jaya Balakrishna, all residents of Visakhapatnam.

According to DCP (law and order) Aishwarya Rastogi, the complainant Golagani Kanakaraju, a serving soldier in the Indian Army, had purchased about 138.88 sq yds out of total extent of 279 sq yds from one Guttula Gangadhar Srinivas in January 2012.

The property is located in Bottavanipalem in Madhurawada and Kanakaraju had purchased it for ₹8.40 lakh.

The remaining extent of land was bought by one Nelli Ramarao and both the deals were brokered by the accused Pachi Ramesh.

At that time the survey stones were laid. But in August 2020, when Kanakaraju visited the site, he found that the survey stones were removed and land was levelled.

Fearing that someone was trying to grab their land, both Kanakaraju and Ramarao build boundary walls. But at that time all the three accused visited the site and threatened them.

Later taking advantage of the absence of Kanakaraju, who was posted at Punjab border, the accused damaged the boundary wall and tried to construct a shed and also erected a board stating that the site was not for sale and it belonged to one Vanapalli Nagamani, said the DCP.

Based on a complaint filed by the victims, the police investigated and arrested the accused under various sections of AP Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act. The accused were sent in judicial remand on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rastogi, said that a close watch has been kept on the land grabbing activities in the city.