Three arrested, juvenile taken into custody in rowdy-sheeter murder case

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 December 2020 19:24 IST

Three youth were arrested and a juvenile was taken into custody in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter Korada Sai, which was reported on December 26th night, here on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Khadir Riyaz (22), Nammi Srinivas (22) and Sheikh Sameer (24), all from Arilova.

According to police, earlier the four accused reportedly used to work like associates with Korada Sai. Later they allegedly started ignoring him. Sai allegedly abused them and asked them to join him again.

Anticipating some threat from Sai, the accused allegedly murdered him beating him with an iron rod and slitting his throat while he was going home.

Further investigation is on.