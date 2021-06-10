Three arrested in two house break-in cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested three persons, who were allegedly involved in two house break-ins in the city, here on Thursday.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that in one case the Dwaraka police arrested B. Lakshmi Tirupatamma (25) and V. Ajay Babu (31), who had allegedly stolen about 14 tolas of gold ornaments from the house of one G. Padma at Madhuranagar area.

Mr. Suresh Babu said that Ms. Padma was not present in the house from May 14 to 30. After she returned home on May 31, she found that gold ornaments worth ₹4 lakh were missing from the house.

Based on the complaint, the city police formed teams and arrested the two accused in Hyderabad.

In another case, the Gajuwaka police arrested P. Polipalli alias Raju (35), who had allegedly made good with two tolas of gold ornaments from house of N. Bharathi at Yeduruvanipalem area on May 30. Based on the complaint and acting on a tip-off , the police arrested the accused.

The police on Thursday also took a juvenile into their custody for allegedly committing theft of a motorcycle and a mobile phone at Chippada village under Bheemili police station limits on May 20.