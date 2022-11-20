  1. EPaper
Three arrested in separate ganja cases at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam

November 20, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The PM Palem police arrested three persons while they were allegedly selling ganja at several places in Madhurawada area here on Saturday night and Sunday. According to police, on Saturday night, K. Chinna Krishna and Ch. Dinesh were arrested and three kg ganja was seized from them. The duo procured ganja from S. Kota in Vizianagaram district and selling it by packing it in small packets in Madhurawada area, the police said. In another case, the police arrested Ch. Jani alias Sai Baba in a ganja case.

