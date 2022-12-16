Three arrested in Gopalapatnam murder case

December 16, 2022 06:47 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Gopalapatnam police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of 57-year-old man in the city on Thursday.

The accused have been were identified as B. Narayana Rao (39), K. Venugopala Rao (41), Y. Chanti (40), all hailing from the city.

An unidentified body was found in an isolated place in Kothapalem area on December 9 evening. The deceased was identified as K. Krishna, hailing from Madhavadhara.

According to police, Krishna reportedly was known to wife of Narayana Rao. Narayana Rao hatched a plan to kill Krishna and sought help of Venugopala Rao and Chanti for it.

On December 9 morning, the accused and Krishna consumed liquor in a bar. Later, they went to an isolated place in Kothapalem, where the three accused allegedly strangulated Krishna and hit his head with beer bottles. The accused then dumped the body in an isolated place.

