Three arrested in a property offence case at Chintapalle, ₹6.70 lakh recovered

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 January 2022 13:16 IST

Police also found that the main accused was earlier involved in two-wheeler thefts and several other property offences in Krishna district.

The District Police on Tuesday arrested three youth who were allegedly involved in a house break-in and had made good with about ₹6.76 lakh cash at Chintapalle in Visakhapatnam district.

The arrested were identified as Thota Baba Sai (22), a native of Krishna District and resident of Chintapalle, D. Venkateswara Rao alias Venkanna (27) and M. Mohan (23), both from West Godavari District.

According to reports, M. Yesubabu, a native of Mangalagiri of Guntur district, resides in Ramalayam Street, Chintapalle along with a few other friends, and is into finance business. On January 9, when they left the house for work, some unidentified miscreants gained entry into the house by breaking the locks and fled away with about ₹6.76 lakh cash that was kept in the wardrobe and suitcases.

Based on the complaint, police teams under guidance of Superintendent of Police, B. Krishna Rao investigated and arrested the three accused in the case.

Police said that the prime accused in the case Thota Baba Sai, was an employee in the firm and it was he who planned the robbery and decamp with the money.

The accused Baba Sai was working in the finance firm from December 2021. After noticing huge amount of cash in the house, he hatched a plan to flee with the money. He conducted recce of the house and was in know-how of the movement of the owners. He invited two of his friends on January 8 for help and committed the crime on January 9.

Based on credible inputs, CCTV footage and tower locations, the police nabbed the accused. Police also found that the main accused was earlier involved in two-wheeler thefts and several other property offences in Krishna district. Police have recovered ₹6.70 lakh from them.

Circle Inspector of Chintapalle Police Station, P. Srinu, Sub Inspector Mohammed Ali have produced the accused before Court and were sent to remand.