Three arrested for theft at the house of Ganta’s daughter

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 May 2021 18:19 IST

Booty worth around ₹4.49 lakh recovered from the accused, say police

The city police cracked the house break-in that occurred at the house of Ganta Sai Pujitha, daughter of former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, after arresting three persons here on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Pendurthi Gowrish alias Raju, of Gopalapatnam, Putta Bharath kumar, Town Hall area, I Town, and Kommuri Veerabhadrarao, Kurupam Market, who was the receiver of the stolen property.

The theft occurred at the villa belonging to Ms. Pujitha at Rushikonda, when she and her family members were away for a day, on January 10, this year.

Valuables, including gold ornaments and diamonds rings, worth around ₹4.62 lakh, were stolen. The stolen property worth around ₹4.49 lakh has been recovered from the accused.

The police said that the main accused Gowrish was previously involved in 12 cases, including six in Hyderabad and three in Rayadurgam.