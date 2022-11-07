Three arrested for ‘selling’ vacant land by creating fake documents in Visakhapatnam

The PM Palem police arrested three persons, including a woman. for allegedly creating fake documents of a vacant land selling it to a few people, here on Tuesday. The arrested were identified as N. Ramakrishna Shiva Prasad (44) of Kancharapalem, T. Swathi (27) and K. Vishnu (64).

Inspector of PM Palem Y. Rama Krishna said that the main accused Ramakrishna Shiva Prasad is a tax practitioner from the city. The accused came to know that a piece of land in VUDA layout was lying vacant since long time and reportedly decided to sell it using fake documents and earn easy money. Colloborating with the other two accused, Ramakrishna had reportedly created fake sale deed, fake development agreement documents and death certificates and sold the land to some persons. The accused have reportedly received ₹36 lakh in the incident which they shared among themselves. The real owner of the land, who is a native of Hyderabad, but lives in Dubai, lodged a police complaint. Acting on a tip-off, the police have arrested the accused.