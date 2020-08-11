Three arrested for ‘selling liquor without licence’

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 August 2020 23:42 IST

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at several places and arrested three persons who were allegedly found selling liquor without having valid licences here on Tuesday.

Based on credible information, teams of the CTF under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police(CTF) A. Trinad Rao, conducted raids at Sri Ram Nagar of Arilova, Sri Nagar of Kancharapalem and Spencers Road near Bullayya College. The police arrested T. Nooka Raju (46) and P, Krishna (34) and B. Ravi (45). The police seized 82 liquor bottles from them. Cases have been handed over to police stations concerned.

