Three arrested for being ‘involved’ in various crimes in Visakhapatnam

December 16, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

74.7 grams of gold recovered from the accused, say police

The Hindu Bureau

The city police (crime wing) arrested three persons for allegedly being involved in four property offences under West Sub division limits here on Friday.

The arrested were identified as K. Raju (30), J Janardhan (28) and Y Bhanu (30), all from Arilova.

The police have recovered about 74.7 grams of gold from them.

Addressing a press conference here in the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna said that on December 12, they had received a complaint from a woman who stated that two bike-borne persons have snatched away her gold chain weighing 14.7 grams while she was walking at Prahladapuram area. Based on the complaint, the police formed special teams and identified the accused through the CCTV footage.

Upon their arrest, the police had come to know that they are also involved in three more property offences at Brundavan Colony, Simhapuri Colony and another area in the limits.

In total, the police have recovered 74.7 grams of gold, he said.

ACP (Crimes) Ch Penta Rao, Inspector of Crimes (West sub division) K. Durga Prasad Rao and others were present.

