year
Three arrested, 590 kg ganja seized in Anakapalli district

April 06, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Rolugunta police on Saturday arrested three persons while they were allegedly in possession of around 590 kg ganja here. The seized ganja is said to be valued at over ₹40 lakh.

The arrested were identified as K. Nagaraju (26) of Rolugunta, N Raju (30) of K. Kotapadu, V Kasiraju (25) of Rolugunta.

Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna said that based on credible information, Inspector of Kothakota police station L. Appalanaidu, Sub-Inspectors of Rolugunta PS and Ravikamatham PS L. Suresh and G. Dhanunjaya Naidu, conducted the raid on the isolated place at Pedapeta village in Rolugunta mandal and busted the ganja trade.

The SP said that further investigation is on to ascertain more details and other accused involved in the crime.

0 / 0
