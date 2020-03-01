Three-and-a-half-year-old boy drowns in tank in Vizag

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned after he reportedly fell in a tank in an under-construction building at Balayya Sastry Layout under the IV Town Police Station limits on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as M. Yashwanth, a resident of Balayya Sastry Layout.
According to Sub-Inspector M. Surya Narayana, the boy along with a few others was playing in the surroundings near his house. The incident might have happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. as after that Yashwanth had gone missing, the police said. After over an hour of search, the locals found Yashwanth’s body in a septic tank filled with rainwater.
Police said that the father of Yashwanth resides in nearby area and works as a security personnel for an apartment. Body is being sent for autopsy.
