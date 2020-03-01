Visakhapatnam

Three-and-a-half-year-old boy drowns in tank in Vizag

He was playing near house, say police

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned after he reportedly fell in a tank in an under-construction building at Balayya Sastry Layout under the IV Town Police Station limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as M. Yashwanth, a resident of Balayya Sastry Layout.

According to Sub-Inspector M. Surya Narayana, the boy along with a few others was playing in the surroundings near his house. The incident might have happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. as after that Yashwanth had gone missing, the police said. After over an hour of search, the locals found Yashwanth’s body in a septic tank filled with rainwater.

Police said that the father of Yashwanth resides in nearby area and works as a security personnel for an apartment. Body is being sent for autopsy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2020 11:40:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/three-and-a-half-year-old-boy-drowns-in-tank-in-vizag/article30958448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY