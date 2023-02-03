ADVERTISEMENT

Three additional coaches to be attached to Machilipatnam express

February 03, 2023 03:49 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three additional sleeper class coaches will be attached to the Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam express on a permanent basis to meet the demand from passengers.

The. 17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam express will run with the revised composition with effect from February 2.

In the return direction, the 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam express will run with the revised composition with effect from February 3.

The rake comprises one 2nd AC, one 3rd AC,10 Sleeper Class coaches, seven General Class coaches and two Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches.

