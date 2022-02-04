Three accused of ganja smuggling escape from Paderu SEB station

Three ganja smugglers reportedly escaped from the custody of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials at Paderu SEB station in the Visakhapatnam district on Friday. According to sources in SEB, the special SEB team caught the accused while they were allegedly transporting about 180 kg of ganja in a vehicle at Paderu on Friday morning. While the SEB officials were making preparations for the arrest, the smugglers reportedly escaped from the SEB station. The SEB teams have launched a manhunt for the accused.