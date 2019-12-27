Thousands witness last solar eclipse of the year

Thousands of people across the city witnessed the last solar eclipse of the year on Thursday.

Many used X-ray and other films to view the rare celestial spectacle from their roof-tops. People thronged Beach Road to witness the eclipse that lasted from 8.14 a.m. to 11.24 a.m.

Meanwhile, several organisations issued advisories to debunk superstitions associated with solar eclipse. Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) had set up a number of centres across the city to help people witness the eclipse safely using solar filters. It also distributed snacks to create awareness against the superstition that eating during the eclipse is not safe.

“We have set up 40 viewing centres. At the centre set up Chandrampalem High School, around 3,700 students and 100 teachers witnessed solar eclipse,” said JVV State secretary P.V. Gopala Rao.

Debunking superstition

Inaugurating a viewing centre at RK Beach, Andhra University former Vice-Chancellor K.V. Ramana said the eclipse offers a good opportunity to learn about the movement of planets. North Andhra Development Forum convener A. Aja Sarma and Poura Grandhalayala Seva Committee convener B.L. Narayana deplored the belief that people born under certain zodiac signs should not witness solar or lunar eclipse.

Interact Clubs of the Rotary encouraged children to witness the eclipse using solar filter at Kids Create U.P. School and Anubhav Talent School, said Rotary Club (Visakhapatnam) joint secretary Modambikadevi.