  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands throng Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam on last Thursday of Margasiramasotsavam

Long queues began forming outside the temple from Wednesday midnight; annual fest to conclude today

December 22, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Executive Officer K. Sirisha and others serving food to devotees as part of ‘Maha Annadanam’ on the last Thursday of the Margasiramasotsavam at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam.

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Executive Officer K. Sirisha and others serving food to devotees as part of ‘Maha Annadanam’ on the last Thursday of the Margasiramasotsavam at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam.

A large number of devotees thronged the temple of Goddess Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi at Burujupeta to have darshan of the deity on the last Thursday of the annual Margasiramasotsavam.

The devotees started arriving at the temple from Wednesday midnight. The first puja was performed after midnight as artistes played traditional musical instruments and beating of drums.

Later, devotees were allowed to have darshan of the deity. Devotees formed long queues from the midnight of Wednesday itself. Temple authorities made special arrangements for senior citizens, women and children. Wheelchairs were arranged for the benefit of physically challenged devotees. Special free buses were arranged for the convenience of devotees coming from distant places.

The temple authorities arranged ‘Maha Annadanam’ for devotees at Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple at Town Kotha Road in the afternoon, where meals were provided to around 20,000 devotees. The ‘Annadanam’ programme was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

Earlier, after the ‘tholi puja’ (first puja), temple Executive Officer K. Sirisha, Temple Trust Board chairman Kolli Simhachalam, and the trustees participated in the lighting of the firewood for cooking.

‘Sahasra Ghatabhishekam’ was performed at 4 p.m. and abhishekam was done with 1008 ‘kalasams’ amid the chanting of Vedas. The devotees were allowed to have darshan again after 7 p.m.

The annual ‘Margasiramasotsavam’ will conclude on Friday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.