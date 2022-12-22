Thousands throng Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam on last Thursday of Margasiramasotsavam

December 22, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A large number of devotees thronged the temple of Goddess Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi at Burujupeta to have darshan of the deity on the last Thursday of the annual Margasiramasotsavam.

The devotees started arriving at the temple from Wednesday midnight. The first puja was performed after midnight as artistes played traditional musical instruments and beating of drums.

Later, devotees were allowed to have darshan of the deity. Devotees formed long queues from the midnight of Wednesday itself. Temple authorities made special arrangements for senior citizens, women and children. Wheelchairs were arranged for the benefit of physically challenged devotees. Special free buses were arranged for the convenience of devotees coming from distant places.

The temple authorities arranged ‘Maha Annadanam’ for devotees at Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple at Town Kotha Road in the afternoon, where meals were provided to around 20,000 devotees. The ‘Annadanam’ programme was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

Earlier, after the ‘tholi puja’ (first puja), temple Executive Officer K. Sirisha, Temple Trust Board chairman Kolli Simhachalam, and the trustees participated in the lighting of the firewood for cooking.

‘Sahasra Ghatabhishekam’ was performed at 4 p.m. and abhishekam was done with 1008 ‘kalasams’ amid the chanting of Vedas. The devotees were allowed to have darshan again after 7 p.m.

The annual ‘Margasiramasotsavam’ will conclude on Friday.