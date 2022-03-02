Thousands take holy dip at beaches in Vizag to mark Maha Sivaratri

Temples organise special prayers through the night

Temples organise special prayers through the night

Thousands of people thronged local beaches to take a holy dip marking the culmination of the auspicious ‘Maha Sivaratri’ festival in the city on Wednesday.

Rama Krishna Beach, Jodugullapalem, Appughar, Rushikonda, Bheemili, Peda Jalaripeta, Sagar Nagar, Appikonda, and Bheemili beaches in the city, and Kalyanapulova, Revupolavaram Beach, and Pudimadaka beach on the outskirts witnessed large crowds of devotees since the early hours of Wednesday.

A large police force and swimmers were deployed at the beaches as part of security measures by the city police. The City Police also used drones at several beaches to ensure that people do not wade deep into the waters. Special teams were seen moving around in the sea on fishing boats near the shore and making announcements to the people to take the holy dip only where the water was shallow. A few NGOs and leaders from political parties arranged stalls distributing water packets and prasadams to the devotees.

The Maha Sivaratri festival was celebrated in the Agency villages on a grand scale. Devotees flocked to the Lord Shiva temple at Matsyagundam in Hukumpeta. A procession was taken up as part of the festival, in which cultural programmes were organised late in the night.

People thronged Beach Road to witness cultural programmes organised on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri by T. Subbarami Reddy Seva Peetam on the Beach Road late on Tuesday. A huge replica of a Shiva Lingam attracted the devotees. Similarly, Lord Shiva temples reverberated with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ throughout the night, as the temple managements conducted special prayers and events.